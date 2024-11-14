N.Y. Court Denies Challenges to Fraudulent Misrepresentation Claims in Benzene Gasoline Exposure Case

NEW YORK –– A New York court has rejected challenges to fraudulent misrepresentation claims in a benzene exposure lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged that several defendants knew of the dangers of benzene during the time period in question.

The New York Supreme Court for New York County addressed several pending motions in the benzene case in a number of Nov. 7 orders.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Harrington Watt, contending that he was exposed to benzene while employed as a driver transporting gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene and heating oil products to …