Missouri Court Transfer CeraVe Cream Benzoyl Peroxide Case to Hawaii, Cites ‘Parallel Litigation’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –– A Missouri federal court has granted a motion to transfer a CeraVe Cream benzoyl peroxide case against L’Oreal USA Inc. to a Hawaii federal court, finding that there was sufficient evidence supporting that the underlying case and a case pending in that court were in “parallel litigation.”

In the Nov. 13 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Hawaii concluded that there were “no compelling reasons not to apply the first-filed rule and transfer this case to the District of Hawaii where it can be adjudicated in tandem with the suit already pending.”