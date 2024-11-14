Roundup MDL Judge Dismisses 3 Class Action Complaints on Standing Grounds, Allows Plaintiffs Leave to Amend

SAN FRANCISCO –– The court overseeing the Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation docket has issued an order dismissing three class action complaints, finding that they failed to adequately allege Article III standing.

In the Nov. 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California concluded that each of the three complaints were deficient with regard to the “injury-in-fact” and “redressability” elements of standing.

The cases subject to the order are Ramirez (No. 19-02224), Sheller (No. 19-07972), and Perez-Hernandez (No. 24-01736). The court did allow the plaintiffs leave to amend, asking for amended complaints to be filed within …