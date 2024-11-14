Plaintiffs File Second Amended Class Action Lawsuit in Benzene Sunscreen MDL

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– Plaintiffs asserting benzene-related sunscreen claims against Johnson & Johnson have filed a second amended class action complaint, maintaining their allegations that the products had been independently tested and “shown to be adulterated with unsafe and/or unwanted levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen.”

The plaintiffs filed the second amended complaint on Oct. 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, which was chosen to oversee the multidistrict litigation docket in 2021.

The amended class action complaint was filed months after the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals vacated the lower court’s approval …