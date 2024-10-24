Calif. Court Grants Motion to Strike Expert Testimony of 2 Bayer Crop Science Employees in Roundup Trial

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– A California court has granted a motion to strike the expert designation of two Bayer Crop Science employees in a Roundup case, concluding that the expert disclosures “provide no meaningful information concerning the ‘facts and opinions to which the witness is expected to testify.’”

In an Oct. 22 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California ruled that the defendant has provided “no details as to the substance of the two witness’ opinions or the facts on which they are based, but rather states only that they are ‘included in, and consistent with’ their …