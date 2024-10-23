BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Ohio Appellate Court Affirms Judgment for Defendants in Benzene Diesel Exhaust Lawsuit


October 23, 2024


COLUMBUS, Ohio –– An Ohio appellate court has affirmed a summary judgment award entered in favor of defendants in a benzene diesel exhaust exposure case, finding that the expert testimony proffered on behalf of the plaintiff was not admissible under Ohio law.

In an Oct. 18 order, the Ohio Eighth Appellate District Court, Cuyahoga County, opined that the trial court had not erred in excluding the expert testimony “where the methodology in reaching the expert opinion was found to be unreliable and where the opinion was not supported by any scientific literature and the lack of support was not explained.”


