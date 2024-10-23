BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Monsanto Files Post-Trial Motion Contesting $78 Million Roundup Verdict, Says Jury Reaches ‘Emotional’ Decision


October 23, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


PHILADELPHIA –– Monsanto has filed a motion for post-trial relief in a case that recently ended in a $78 million verdict, contending in part that counsel for the plaintiffs made improper statements during their closing arguments, which “distracted the jury from its task of evaluating the admissible evidence before it and reaching a rational, not emotional, decision on liability and damages.”

In an Oct. 18 motion filed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County, Monsanto argued that the “ending of trial shows why the jury awarded grossly excessive compensatory and punitive damages, and why a new …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Depo-Provera CI Litigation

November 04, 2024

MORE DETAILS