Monsanto Files Post-Trial Motion Contesting $78 Million Roundup Verdict, Says Jury Reaches ‘Emotional’ Decision

PHILADELPHIA –– Monsanto has filed a motion for post-trial relief in a case that recently ended in a $78 million verdict, contending in part that counsel for the plaintiffs made improper statements during their closing arguments, which “distracted the jury from its task of evaluating the admissible evidence before it and reaching a rational, not emotional, decision on liability and damages.”

In an Oct. 18 motion filed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County, Monsanto argued that the “ending of trial shows why the jury awarded grossly excessive compensatory and punitive damages, and why a new …