5th Circuit Affirms Summary Judgment Award to Monsanto in Roundup Case

NEW ORLEANS –– The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed an award of summary judgment entered in favor of Monsanto, finding that the District Court did not err when it found the claims were time-barred.

In the Oct. 18 order, the 5th Circuit additionally found that the District Court did not err when it excluded general and specific causation expert testimony proffered on behalf of the plaintiff.

The underlying plaintiffs brought the claims on behalf of Joseph R. Rumage, M.D., contending that he developed skin cancer as a result of using Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup. The plaintiffs argued that …