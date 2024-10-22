BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

5th Circuit Affirms Summary Judgment Award to Monsanto in Roundup Case


October 22, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


NEW ORLEANS –– The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed an award of summary judgment entered in favor of Monsanto, finding that the District Court did not err when it found the claims were time-barred.

In the Oct. 18 order, the 5th Circuit additionally found that the District Court did not err when it excluded general and specific causation expert testimony proffered on behalf of the plaintiff.

The underlying plaintiffs brought the claims on behalf of Joseph R. Rumage, M.D., contending that he developed skin cancer as a result of using Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup. The plaintiffs argued that …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS