Paraquat Plaintiffs Oppose Designation of Corporate Representative’s Deposition as Confidential

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The plaintiffs in the Paraquat herbicide multidistrict litigation docket have opposed the designation of a corporate representative as confidential, arguing in part that the deposition of a corporate representative was not timely designated as confidential.

In a separate Oct. 18 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, the plaintiffs also asked that two exhibits filed with its opposition to Exponent’s Confidentiality Designations be provisionally filed under seal.

In the motion to seal, the plaintiffs explained that a Protective Order was entered to protect designated confidential information produced in the …