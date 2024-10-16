Color Marble Granted JNOV in Artificial Countertop Silicosis Case; Defendant Was Assessed 2.5 Percent Liability by Jurors in $52 Million Verdict

LOS ANGELES –– A defendant that was assessed 2.5 percent liability by jurors at the conclusion of an artificial-stone countertop trial –– in which jurors awarded $52 million to plaintiffs –– has been granted judgment notwithstanding the verdict by a California court which found that there was only “very vague testimony” supporting the plaintiffs’ claims against Color Marble Inc.

In an Oct. 9 order, the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County concluded that the “plaintiff failed to introduce substantial evidence as to all the essentials required in this case.”

Jurors reached the $52.4 million verdict in August at the …