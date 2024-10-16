Calif. Court Grants Procter & Gamble’s Motion to Dismiss PFAS in Tampon Suit, Allows Plaintiffs Leave to Amend

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has granted Procter & Gamble’s motion to dismiss a complaint alleging that the defendant’s tampons contained PFAS, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to establish a harmful level of the substance but allowing them leave to amend.

In the Oct. 15 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California opined that the testing the plaintiffs relied upon show the presence of organic fluorine, but not the presence of PFAS.

The court found that the plaintiffs could amend their complaint to cure the deficiencies within 21 days.

The underlying case is …