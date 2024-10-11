Monsanto Moves for Summary Judgment in Roundup Cases, Cites Plaintiffs’ Failure to Disclose Expert Reports
October 11, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has moved for summary judgment in an Roundup personal injury case, arguing that the plaintiff failed to disclose any expert reports regarding specific causation by the court’s deadline.
In an Oct. 4 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Monsanto argued that “without expert testimony to prove specific causation, none of Plaintiff’s claims may proceed.”
Similar motions were filed in Faulkner and Besse on Oct. 10.
In the Goranson action, Indiana resident Gordon Goranson contended that he developed cancer as a result of exposure to glyphosate in Monsanto’s Roundup-branded …
