Philadelphia Jury Awards $78 Million at Conclusion of Roundup NHL Trial

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $78 million at the conclusion of a Roundup trial, accepting the plaintiff’s claims that his use of the herbicide caused him to develop non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County jury reached the verdict on Oct. 10, according to published reports.

The jury’s awarded included $3 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages.

In a lawsuit filed in July 2021, William Melissen said he developed non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma/hairy cell leukemia as a result of exposure to glyphosate in Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup. The plaintiff said he …