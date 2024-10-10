BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Philadelphia Jury Awards $78 Million at Conclusion of Roundup NHL Trial


October 10, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint
  • Motion


PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $78 million at the conclusion of a Roundup trial, accepting the plaintiff’s claims that his use of the herbicide caused him to develop non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County jury reached the verdict on Oct. 10, according to published reports.

The jury’s awarded included $3 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages.

In a lawsuit filed in July 2021, William Melissen said he developed non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma/hairy cell leukemia as a result of exposure to glyphosate in Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup. The plaintiff said he …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS