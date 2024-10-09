Study: Cold Storage ‘May Greatly’ Reduce Benzene Formation in Acne Products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. –– A recent study has examined the formulation of benzene in acne products, concluding that high levels of benzene formation were recorded at an elevated temperature of 50 degrees Celsius.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers at Valisure LLC, peer-reviewed, and published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

The study explained that benzene is a known degradation product of benzoyl peroxide (BPO) and was found to form when BPO acne treatment and rosacea treatment are incubated at body temperature and elevated temperatures expected during storage and transportation.

“This study provides evidence for a …