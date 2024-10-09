Groups File Statement of Issues in Challenge to EPA’s Coke Oven Emission Standard

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Several groups challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule related to emission standards for coke ovens has outlined their statement of issues to be raised, saying in part that the federal agency acted arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to determine whether additional standards for such emissions were required.

In an Oct. 4 statement of issues filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, GASP, Clean Air Council, Hoosier Environmental Council, Just Transition Northwest Indiana, PANIC, PennFuture and Sierra Club outlined their challenges to the EPA’s final rule relating to coke oven emission standards.