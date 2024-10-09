BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Groups File Statement of Issues in Challenge to EPA’s Coke Oven Emission Standard


October 9, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Statement of Issues


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Several groups challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule related to emission standards for coke ovens has outlined their statement of issues to be raised, saying in part that the federal agency acted arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to determine whether additional standards for such emissions were required.

In an Oct. 4 statement of issues filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, GASP, Clean Air Council, Hoosier Environmental Council, Just Transition Northwest Indiana, PANIC, PennFuture and Sierra Club outlined their challenges to the EPA’s final rule relating to coke oven emission standards.


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS