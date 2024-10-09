Florida Court Awards Summary Judgment to BP Defendants in Deepwater Horizon Personal Injury Case

PENSACOLA, Fla. –– A Florida federal court has adopted a report and recommendation awarding summary judgment to BP defendants in a Deepwater Horizon oil cleanup personal injury case agreeing with a magistrate judge that the plaintiff’s expert testimony did not establish a causal relationship.

In the Sept. 30 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida concluded that since the plaintiff had failed to produce reliable admissible expert testimony, he failed to create a question of fact on causation.

Vincent Culliver asserted the underlying claims against BP Exploration & Product Inc. and BP America Production Company, …