BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Pa. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Monsanto at Conclusion of Roundup Trial


September 17, 2024


PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania jury has rejected non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma claims asserted against Monsanto, rejecting the plaintiff’s claims that he developed the illness after continuous use of the defendant’s Roundup herbicide.

A Philadelphia Court of Commons Pleas for Philadelphia County jury reached the verdict on Sept. 11, according to the court’s online docket.

Hon. Angelo Foglietta presided over the trial.

In a statement, Bayer, who purchased Monsanto in 2018, said that the “jury’s verdict in favor of the Company marks the 14th favorable outcome in the last 20 trials and validates the Company’s strategy of taking cases to trial based …


