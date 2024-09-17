Pennsylvania Court Adds $90 Million in Delay Damages to $725 Million Benzene Verdict
September 17, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Delay Damage Order
- Post-Trial Motion Order
- Supplement Order
PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania trial court has added more than $90 million in delay damages to a benzene verdict in which a jury previously determined that the plaintiffs were entitled to more than $725 million.
In a Sept. 13 order, the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County molded the verdict to a total amount of $815,833,561.65.
In a separate order issued one day prior, the court denied ExxonMobil’s post-trial motion.
The underlying verdict was reached on May 10, when jurors awarded a benzene plaintiff more than $725 million, concluding that the company was responsible for warning a former …
