Pennsylvania Court Adds $90 Million in Delay Damages to $725 Million Benzene Verdict

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania trial court has added more than $90 million in delay damages to a benzene verdict in which a jury previously determined that the plaintiffs were entitled to more than $725 million.

In a Sept. 13 order, the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County molded the verdict to a total amount of $815,833,561.65.

In a separate order issued one day prior, the court denied ExxonMobil’s post-trial motion.

The underlying verdict was reached on May 10, when jurors awarded a benzene plaintiff more than $725 million, concluding that the company was responsible for warning a former …