BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

North Carolina Court Dismisses Benzene Dry Shampoo Claims, Cites Lack of Evidence


September 10, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has dismissed benzene dry shampoo claims asserted against Unilever, finding that the recall alone is not evidence of exposure to contaminated products.

In the Aug. 28 order, the U.S District Court for the Western District of North Carolina concluded that the plaintiff “does not allege that the specific shampoo that she used contained benzene.”

“Rather,” the court wrote, “she asks the Court to infer that critical, foundational fact from Unilever’s later limited recall of specific product batches. While Unilever’s recall could, of course, reflect the possibility that earlier batches of the same …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

October 25, 2024 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS