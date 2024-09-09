West Virginia Affirms Award of Benefits to Widow of Former PPG Worker in Benzene Case
September 9, 2024
- Opinion
CHARLESTON, W. Va. –– A West Virginia appellate court has affirmed a Workers’ Compensation Board’s award of benefits to the widow of a former PPG worker, who allegedly developed chronic myelomonocytic leukemia as a result of benzene exposure during the course of his employment.
In a Sept. 4 decision, the Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia concluded that the Board was not wrong in finding that the claimant’s injury was “a material contributing factor” in his death.
David Wells filed an occupational disease claim, explaining that he was employed by PPG Industries Inc. as a pipefitter, welder and temporary …
