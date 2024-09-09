BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

West Virginia Affirms Award of Benefits to Widow of Former PPG Worker in Benzene Case


September 9, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


CHARLESTON, W. Va. –– A West Virginia appellate court has affirmed a Workers’ Compensation Board’s award of benefits to the widow of a former PPG worker, who allegedly developed chronic myelomonocytic leukemia as a result of benzene exposure during the course of his employment.

In a Sept. 4 decision, the Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia concluded that the Board was not wrong in finding that the claimant’s injury was “a material contributing factor” in his death.

David Wells filed an occupational disease claim, explaining that he was employed by PPG Industries Inc. as a pipefitter, welder and temporary …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

October 25, 2024 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS