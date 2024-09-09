Missouri Appellate Court Affirms Defense Verdict Entered in Favor of Monsanto in Roundup Case

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri appellate court has affirmed a defense verdict in favor of Monsanto in a Roundup exposure case, finding that the circuit court properly ruled on issues of expert testimony, juror selection, and opening statements.

In a Sept. 3 order, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, concluded in part that an expert proffered to testify on behalf of the plaintiff was properly excluded, explaining that while the individual may be an expert in the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, his “deposition testimony leaves this Court with significant doubts regarding his status as an expert in the analysis …