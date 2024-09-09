Several Groups Ask Federal Court to Review EPA Rule Relating to Emission Standards for Coke Ovens

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A federal court overseeing recent petitions filed to review the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency final rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants for coke ovens has issued an order of consolidation.

In a Sept. 4 order entered on its own motion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit consolidated three cases brought by Clean Air Council, American Coke and Coal Chemicals Institute, and Suncoke Energy Inc.

In the order, the court asked the parties to following docketing statement form and a statement of issues to be raised by Oct. 4.

In …