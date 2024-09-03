Paraquat MDL Judge Dismisses More than 125 Cases for Failure to File PAQ; Allows 6 Plaintiff to Proceed

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The federal court overseeing the Paraquat personal injury multidistrict litigation docket has dismissed more than 125 cases for failure to serve Plaintiff Assessment Questionnaire as required by the coordinated dockets case management procedures.

In the Aug. 28 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois adopted a report and recommendation from the docket’s Special Master in part, finding that six plaintiffs who objected to the report should be permitted to pursue their claims.

In a report and recommendation issued in May, Special Master Randi S. Ellis explained that Case Management Order No. …