Complaint Says Defendants Suppressed Information About PFAS Content in Carpets, Rugs

MINNEAPOLIS –– A lawsuit has been filed in Minnesota federal court against a number of defendants, including 3M Co., contending that the companies have been selling and distributing carpets containing PFAS substances.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota on Aug. 30.

In it, the plaintiffs explained that the defendants are responsible for the sale and installation of carpets that allegedly release toxic carpet dust that contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

“Carpets and rugs are major sources of human and ecological PFAS exposures,” the complaint said. “Carpets and rugs constitute nearly half …