California Legislature Passes Bill Banning Use of Chemicals in Food Served at Public Schools
September 3, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– California legislators have passed a bill that would ban the use of certain chemicals in food served at public school systems across the state, addressing fears that the named chemicals are allegedly linked to behavioral difficulties and decreased attention in children.
On Aug. 29, the California Senate has passed legislation that will effectively ban the use of red dye No. 40 and other chemicals in foods served in the state’s public schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign the legislation into law.
The Aug. 29 vote ended with 70 ayes, no noes, and nine …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel in Lyric Ballroom C
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
October 25, 2024 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach