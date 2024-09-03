California Legislature Passes Bill Banning Use of Chemicals in Food Served at Public Schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– California legislators have passed a bill that would ban the use of certain chemicals in food served at public school systems across the state, addressing fears that the named chemicals are allegedly linked to behavioral difficulties and decreased attention in children.

On Aug. 29, the California Senate has passed legislation that will effectively ban the use of red dye No. 40 and other chemicals in foods served in the state’s public schools. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign the legislation into law.

The Aug. 29 vote ended with 70 ayes, no noes, and nine …