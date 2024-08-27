ExxonMobil Says Juror Bias Against Company Improperly Influenced $725 Million Benzene Verdict

PHILADELPHIA –– Exxon Mobil Corp. has sought to supplement its motion for post-trial relief from a $725 million benzene verdict, arguing that it has discovered information via an online post by a juror that shows the “influence of improper bias and outside information.”

In a motion to supplement filed Aug. 21 in the Pennsylvania Court of Commons Pleas for Philadelphia County, Exon Mobil Corp. argued that the juror’s posts “confirm the grounds for a new trial….”

The underlying verdict was reached on May 10, when jurors awarded a benzene plaintiff more than $725 million, concluding that the company was responsible …