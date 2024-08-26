Store-Brand Mucinex Manufacturer Indicates Intent to Reformulate in Wake of Discovery of Benzene in Product

NEW YORK –– The manufacturer of store-brand cold relief medicine sold across the country that was found recently to include benzene has agreed to reformulate its version of the medicine to eliminate the presence of benzene, according to published reports.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of store-brand versions of Mucinex, indicated that the reformulated product will be on shelves by Aug. 2025.

Earlier this month, a recent Bloomberg report detailed its analysis of government date, which showed that while brand-name versions of the cold medicine manufactured by Reckitt Benkiser don’t use an inactive ingredient called a carbomer, store-brands sold by CVS, …