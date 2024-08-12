Calif. Jury Awards $52.4 Million at Conclusion of Silicosis Trial Against Artificial Countertop Manufacturers

LOS ANGELES –– A California jury has awarded more than $52 million at the conclusion of a trial against artificial-stone countertop manufacturer defendants in which the plaintiff argued that he developed silicosis as a result of working with the countertops as a fabricator.

The California Superior Court for Los Angeles County jury’s award totaled $52,437,366, which included $8,257,366 in economic damages; $21,565,000 in past non-economic damages; and $22,615,000 in future non-economic damages.

The verdict was reached on Aug. 7 after four days of deliberations. The case is the first of its kind to proceed to trial, counsel for the plaintiffs …