Paraquat Herbicide MDL Judge Issues Order Identifying 10 New Cases for Case-Specific Discovery

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paraquat herbicide personal injury claims has selected 10 new cases for case-specific discovery, nearly four months after it dismissed the first set of trial selection cases.

In the Aug. 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois further ordered that depositions in each selected case take place by Nov. 25.

“The parties shall submit a one-page case summary to the Court for each Selected Case on or before Dec. 16, 2024,” the court wrote. “…Plaintiffs and Defendants shall also separately submit …