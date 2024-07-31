Studies Find No Link Between Benzene in Acne Products and Increased Cancer Risk

NEW YORK –– Two studies recently published have found no link between exposure to benzoyl peroxide in acne products to an increased risk of cancer.

The studies were published in the wake of increased litigation accusing manufacturers of acne treatment products containing benzoyl peroxide (BPO) of failing to warn that they may contain benzene.

In an article published on June 21 in Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, authors John S. Barbieri, M.D., MBA, Jenna L. Streicher, M.D., and David Rosmarin, M.A., M.D., examined benzene content in acne products, concluding in part that there was no link between …