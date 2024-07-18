5th Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Toxic Chemical Exposure Suit on Forum Grounds

NEW ORLEANS –– The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed the dismissal of a toxic chemical exposure lawsuit, concluding that the District Court did not err when it found that an agreement signed by the plaintiff required any disputes to be litigated in England.

In the July 17 order, the 5th Circuit further opined that the plaintiff’s health condition did not stop him from litigating the claims overseas.

Plaintiff Marek Matthews asserted the underlying claims, contending that he was exposed to toxic chemicals during the course of his employment while Tidewater Inc., and Tidewater Crewing Ltd. Matthews …