BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Oregon Appellate Court Reverses Defense Verdict Entered for Monsanto in Roundup Case


July 18, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


SALEM, Ore. –– An Oregon appellate court has reversed a defense verdict entered in favor of Monsanto in a Roundup exposure lawsuit, finding that an expert testifying on behalf of the plaintiffs were wrongfully excluded.

In the July 2 order, the Oregon Court of Appeals concluded that the “trial court erred in excluding certain testimony of [the plaintiff expert] and that that error was not harmless.”

The plaintiffs filed the underlying claims against Monsanto Company, contending that Larry Johnson’s use of the company’s herbicide Roundup caused him to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A jury reached a verdict in favor of the …


