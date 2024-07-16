Georgia Federal Court Allows Amended Benzene Sunscreen Exposure Lawsuit to Proceed

ATLANTA –– A Georgia federal court has allowed a benzene sunscreen exposure lawsuit to proceed, finding that the plaintiff had plausibly alleged causes of action at the pleading stage in her amended lawsuit.

In the July 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia found that the plaintiff had provided “detailed allegations about the use of isobutane as an aerosol propellant, and how benzene can be produced as a residual solvent when using isobutane, and how the Defendants did not have systems in place to remove benzene from their finished products.”

“These allegations are neither conclusory …