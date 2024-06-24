11th Cir. Vacates Approval of J&J Sunscreen Benzene Settlement

ATLANTA — The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has vacated a lower court’s approval of a settlement that would have provided up to $1.75 million in vouchers to claimants who alleged that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.’s aerosol sunscreen contained benzene.

In a June 20 opinion, the panel remanded the case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, directing it to apply the reasoning in Drazen v. Pinto, in which the 11th Circuit held in 2024 that settlements involving vouchers are “coupon settlements,” subject to stricter requirements for approval under the Class Action Fairness Act …