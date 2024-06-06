Philadelphia Court Remits $2.25 Billion Roundup Verdict to $400 Million; Adds Delay Damages Totaling $4 Million

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania trial court has reduced a $2.25 billion verdict entered in a Roundup personal injury case, remitting the compensatory damage award to $50 million and the punitive damage award to $350 million.

In separate orders issued June 4, the Pennsylvania First Judicial District Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia County, additionally denied post-trial relief motions filed by Monsanto Co.

In one of the orders, the court did grant the motion to add delay damages in the amount of $4,308,904.11. As such, the compensatory damage award totaled $54,308,904.11, the court said.

In a Feb. 22 response brief, Monsanto Co. …