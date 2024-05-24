JPML Asked to Centralize Actions Alleging Benzene in Acne Treatment Products
May 24, 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in lawsuits accusing manufacturers of acne treatment products containing benzoyl peroxide (BPO) of failing to warn that they may contain benzene have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the actions.
In a May 22 motion, movants argue that the 30 actions pending in 10 different judicial districts share common questions of fact and that centralization will avoid inconsistent rulings, eliminate duplicative discovery, and will conserve judicial resources.
“Even after initial legal issues, there are complex and common issues of science, where different courts can reach different conclusions,” the motion …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel