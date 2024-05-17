Plaintiffs’ Leadership Appointed in Baby Food Heavy Metals MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for cases in which plaintiffs allege toxic heavy metals in commercial baby food caused their children to develop autism or ADHD has appointed R. Brent Wisner of Wisner Baum and Aimee Wagstaff of the Wagstaff Law Firm as plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel.

In a May 16 order, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also appointed Monique Alarcon of Wisner Baum as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.

The plaintiffs’ steering committee is comprised of Timothy Jackson of Wallace Legal Group, Laura Stemkowski of Motley Rice, …