Class Action Filed Against BIC Over PFAS Content in Razor Products

SAN FRANCISCO –– A class action has been filed against BIC USA Inc. over the PFAS content in their razors, with the plaintiffs contending that the defendant recently admitted to intentionally using the harmful substance in its products.

The May 15 class action lawsuit was filed by Casina Butler and Benson Pai, on behalf of themselves and all others similarly situated, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs seek damages and injunctive relief for “Defendant’s continuing failure to disclose to consumers that its shaving razors sold under the brand name ‘BIC’ …