Proctor & Gamble Removes Benzene Personal Injury Case to Federal Court

LOS ANGELES –– Procter & Gamble Co. has removed a benzene personal injury exposure case to a California federal court, arguing that the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000 and maintaining that the court has jurisdiction under 28 U.S.C. §§ 1332(d) and 1441.

Defendant Procter & Gamble Co. removed the case on May 15 to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, citing subject matter jurisdiction.

The underlying case was filed by Thaylia Donna Quinn in the California Superior Court for San Diego County; in it, the plaintiff contends that she developed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia as a result …