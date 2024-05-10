Philadelphia Jury Awards $725 Million at Conclusion of Benzene Trial Against ExxonMobil
May 10, 2024
- Complaint
PHILADELPHIA –– A Philadelphia jury has awarded a benzene plaintiff more than $725 million at the conclusion of a trial against ExxonMobil, concluding that the company was responsible for warning a former service station mechanic of benzene-related dangers.
The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County jury reached the verdict on May 10 after one day of deliberations.
The jury’s award included $725 million to the plaintiff, Paul Gill, and $500,000 in loss of consortium damages to this wife, Diane Gill.
In their lawsuit, the Gills alleged that Paul Gill was exposed to benzene-containing products while employed by Painted …
