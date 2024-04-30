Ban on Majority of Methylene Chloride Uses Finalized by U.S. EPA

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a ban on the majority of methylene chloride uses, saying that the ban will “protect people from health risks while allowing key uses to continue safely with a robust new worker protection program.”

In the April 30 announcement, the EPA explained that methylene chloride is used for aerosol degreasing and paint and coating brush cleaners, in adhesives and sealants and a number of other chemicals.

A pre-publication notice was issued on April 29 stating that the EPA was submitting the document for publication in the Federal Register.

“EPA’s final risk …