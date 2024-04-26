Calif. Legislators Advanced Bill Requiring Toxic Emission Warning Label on Gas Stoves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– Legislators in California have advanced a bill that would require sellers of gas stoves to provide a warning label describing to consumers that nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and benzene have been found to be released from the products in amounts that can exceed standards for indoor air quality.

On April 23, the bill was passed by a 5-2 count in the California Assembly Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials Committee. The legislation was introduced on Feb. 13; it was referred to the Environmental Safety an Toxic Materials Committee on March 21.

It was amended several times before coming …