Department of Labor Issues Rule Reducing Silica Dust Exposure Limit for Miners

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Department of Labor has issued a final rule that will lower the permissible exposure limit of respirable crystalline silica for a full-shift exposure for miners, according to an announcement from the agency.

The agency published the rule on April 18, noting that it expects the new regulation will result in an estimated total of 1,067 lifetime avoided deaths and 3,746 lifetime avoided cases of silica-related illness.

The rule lowers the allowed exposure limit of respirable crystalline silica to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for a full-shift exposure, calculated as an 8-hour time-weighed average.