BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Department of Labor Issues Rule Reducing Silica Dust Exposure Limit for Miners


April 26, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Rule


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Department of Labor has issued a final rule that will lower the permissible exposure limit of respirable crystalline silica for a full-shift exposure for miners, according to an announcement from the agency.

The agency published the rule on April 18, noting that it expects the new regulation will result in an estimated total of 1,067 lifetime avoided deaths and 3,746 lifetime avoided cases of silica-related illness.

The rule lowers the allowed exposure limit of respirable crystalline silica to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for a full-shift exposure, calculated as an 8-hour time-weighed average.


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates

May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo

MORE DETAILS