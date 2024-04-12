BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against J&J, Kenvue Over PFAS Content in Band-Aids


April 12, 2024


NEWARK, N.J. –– A class action lawsuit has been filed against Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Inc., contending that the defendants’ Band-Aid products contain PFAS synthetic chemicals that are harmful even “at very low levels.”

Plaintiff Sharnay Moultrie filed the class action on April 10 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, contending that the products at issue in the case are “unfit for their intended purpose because they contain PFAS, ‘forever chemicals,’ which are dangerous to human health.

"When Ms. Moultrie made her purchase, she believed that the Products were safe because they were 'trusted


