11th Circuit to Hear Oral Arguments in Appeal of Order Approving Benzene Sunscreen Settlement on June 11
April 12, 2024
ATLANTA –– The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments relating to the appeal of an order approving a settlement agreement of claims relating to the benzene content in Johnson & Johnson sunscreen products on June 11, according to a recent docket entry.
In an April 9 docket entry, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals further stated that the argument location will be Miami.
The parties recently filed additional copies of their respective briefs.
In their brief, several plaintiffs explained that the class plaintiffs in the underlying lawsuit alleged that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.’s sunscreen …
