New York Trial Court Weighs in on Summary Judgment Motions Filed in Benzene Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has weighed in on several summary judgment motions filed in a benzene exposure case, finding that summary judgment was appropriate for several defendants, including Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and Union Oil Company of California.

In the April 3 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County also dismissed warranty and fraud based upon omission claims asserted against U.S. Steel Corp.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Mark Smith, contending that the decedent developed Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) as a result of exposure to benzene-containing products he encountered while working as …