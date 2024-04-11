JPML Centralizes Baby Food Heavy Metals Cases, Sends Lawsuits to MDL Docket in Northern District of California

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has found that personal injury cases against baby food manufacturers involve common questions of fact and that centralization in the Northern District of California will “serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses.”

In the April 11 order, the JPML found that centralization of the action will “eliminate duplicative discovery; prevent inconsistent pretrial rulings; and conserve the resources of the parties, their counsel and the judiciary.”

“Plaintiffs in each action, who are minors, allege they were exposed to elevated quantities of toxic heavy metals (namely, arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury) …