New EPA Rule to Reduce Number of People with Elevated Cancer Risk by 96 Percent in Certain Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule aims to reduce the number of people with elevated cancer risk by 96 percent in communities near plants that have been found to emit ethyl oxide and chloroprene, according to a recent press release.

In the April 9 release, the EPA said that, once in place, the rule will advance “Biden Cancer Moonshot, a commitment to ending cancer as we know it, while advancing environmental justice in communities overburdened by toxic chemicals.”

“EPA’s action will advance President Biden’s commitment to environmental justice by slashing more than 6,2000 tons of toxic …