Missouri Court Reduces $1.56 Billion Roundup Verdict to $611 Million Total; Denies Motion JNOV

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –– A Missouri state court has reduced a $1.56 billion verdict against Monsanto to $611 million total, reducing the amount of punitive damages awarded to three plaintiffs who said their use of Roundup caused them to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Missouri 19th Judicial Circuit Court for Cole County said in three separate orders that it had in part granted Monsanto Company’s Motion for Remittitur and remitted punitive damages assessed against Monsanto Company on the claims of Daniel Anderson to $342 million, to Jimmy Draeger to $50.4 million, and to Valorie Gunter to $157.5 million.

Compensatory awards of …