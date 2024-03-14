Fla. Senate Passes Legislation Requiring More Information from Asbestos, Silica Claimants
March 14, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– The Florida Senate has passed legislation that would revise information required by asbestos and silica plaintiffs in order to proceed with claims.
Florida Senate Bill 720 was filed on Dec. 6 by Sen. Travis Hutson (R); it was passed, as amended, by a 29-6 vote in the Senate on March 4.
According to the legislation’s webpage, the bill was placed in Messages on March 4 in the Florida House of Representatives and “died in messages” on March 8.
Similar legislation was pending in the Florida House of Representatives. Florida House Bill 1367 was reported as favorable …
